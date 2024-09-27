ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Sept. 27, 2024

Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears loss from week 3 and how the offensive line needs to play better in order to win against the Rams at home Sunday.

Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears loss from week 3 and how the offensive line needs to play better in order to win against the Rams at home Sunday.

Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears loss from week 3 and how the offensive line needs to play better in order to win against the Rams at home Sunday.

Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears loss from week 3 and how the offensive line needs to play better in order to win against the Rams at home Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Dionne and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discussed the Bears loss from week 3 against the Colts and how the offense once again knows they need to play better in order to win against the Rams at home on Sunday.

Before Dionne and Jeff talked about what players should be starting this week in fantasy football, they were joined by local sports betting handicapper Sam Panayotovich. He broke down what games he believes have the best odds, while filling us in on whether the Fighting Illini can pull off another upset this weekend against Penn State.

SEE MORE: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller

It's the 30-year anniversary of the documentary "Hoop Dreams." Dionne caught up with the two main athletes shown in the movie, Arthur Agee and William Gates. They also discussed "Hoop Dreams" being re-released this weekend in celebration of the 30-year anniversary, and a "Hoop Dreams" court being dedicated on Chicago's West Side.

Our resident Nostradamus Ryan Chiaverini picks who'll win the Bears game against the Rams, with the help of ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott and her dog Lola, in the latest edition of his "Bear-ly Accurate" segment.