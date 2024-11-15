ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 15, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

It's been quite the week at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears. Another fired offensive coordinator has left the team searching for answers. And it's all before their biggest home game of the year against the rival Packers. Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller will discuss it all.

Sam Panayotovich is back to gloat over another 3-1 weekend. However, the one loss is something Dionne and Jeff won't let him forget. And Meller will give you the fantasy news you need for a winning week.

The Chicago Sky have a new head coach. You'll hear from Tyler Marsh on how he'll get the Sky back to the top of the WNBA and from DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, who has his team off to a good start this season.

Ryan Chiaverini has Bearly Accurate with Matt Butkus, son of legendary Bear, Dick Butkus. Can he pick a winner for the Bears on Sunday