24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 15, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, November 15, 2024 8:16PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 15, 2024
The Chicago Bears had an eventful week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It's been quite the week at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears. Another fired offensive coordinator has left the team searching for answers. And it's all before their biggest home game of the year against the rival Packers. Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller will discuss it all.

SEE MORE: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller

Sam Panayotovich is back to gloat over another 3-1 weekend. However, the one loss is something Dionne and Jeff won't let him forget. And Meller will give you the fantasy news you need for a winning week.

The Chicago Sky have a new head coach. You'll hear from Tyler Marsh on how he'll get the Sky back to the top of the WNBA and from DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann, who has his team off to a good start this season.

Ryan Chiaverini has Bearly Accurate with Matt Butkus, son of legendary Bear, Dick Butkus. Can he pick a winner for the Bears on Sunday

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW