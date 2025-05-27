ABC7's Liz Nagy shares experience covering papal conclave, election of Pope Leo XIV

ABC7's Liz Nagy spent almost two weeks reporting from the Vatican as the Catholic Church elected Pope Leo XIV as its next leader.

Nagy and an ABC7 crew were sent out to cover the papal conclave. They were all taken by surprise when Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected.

Nagy talks about her experience being in St. Peter's Square the moment white smoke plummeted out the chimney - indicating a new pope had been elected.

She talked about the crowd's reaction to finding out the new Pope was American.

Chicagoans visiting the Vatican proudly spoke with ABC7 to talk about newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

Nagy said when she wasn't on camera, she was looking for Chicagoans and getting interviews for ABC7's sister stations.

She added that she got about 20,000 steps each day.

WATCH | ABC7 presents 'Leo XIV: Chicago's Pope'

Here is some of Nagy's stories from Vatican City:

ABC7 Chicago's Liz Nagy reported from St. Peter's Square after a new pope was elected.

