ABC7 presents 'Leo XIV: Chicago's Pope'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is presenting "Leo XIV: Chicago's Pope" on Saturday, a half-hour special broadcast on Cardinal Robert Prevost's journey from the South Side to the Vatican.

Rob Hughes and Karen Jordan will host the special, with reports from Liz Nagy in Vatican City.

ABC7 will take a look at the pope's life, from his humble roots on the South Side and the south suburbs where the faithful have been visiting to feel a connection to the pope.

Watch at 6 p.m. Saturday on ABC7. You can also watch it wherever you stream.