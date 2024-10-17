Students hold 10th annual Prayer Walk for Peace in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood took to the streets to denounce violence in their community.

The Academy of St. Benedict the African hosted its annual Prayer Walk for Peace on Thursday morning.

Students as young as 4 years old waved and held up signs of love and positivity as they circled the neighborhood.

Chicago police officers of the 7th district also joined the walk.

Former students who are now in high school also joined the younger students to serve as role models.

"I was really excited to do this. It really means a lot because it brings back memories of people I've been with and younger kids that respect me and look up to me," high school student Lakwon Garland said.

The walk originated following a violent summer in 2015. Each year since, elementary students have walked and prayed for peace.

"I think we are all tired of seeing our children die, we are tired of hearing little kids getting shot, we are tired of all the violence. We're just tired of it," Academy Of St Benedict The African campus Minister Deacon LeRoy Gill said.

In its 10th year, school leaders said students are playing their part to stand in the way of violence and unify the community.

