Ace Hardware celebrating 100 years with new store design

Ace Hardware is celebrating its 100th anniversary and unveiling its new Elevate 3 store design.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From a local company to an international name: Ace Hardware is marking 100 years in business with a big announcement!

The home improvement store, based out of Oak Brook, is about unveil a new store concept called E-3

Kim Lefko, the chief marketing officer for Ace Hardware joined ABC7 to talk about the Ace Hardware Convention going on at McCormick Place.

Lefko talked about the Elevate 3 design and how it is different from a traditional Ace Hardware Store.