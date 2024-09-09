Tony Award-winning 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' taking center stage at Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Harry Potter is back!

This time, he is taking center stage right around the corner from our ABC7 studio at the Nederlander Theatre.

The show opens there Tuesday night, and ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked to the young actors about what fans will find magical in "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child."

Harry Potter is all grown up with a son who has wizardly ambitions of his own. But it is tough to bedazzle in Harry's shadow!

The cast was introduced during a special event at the theatre just Monday morning!

"He has had a bit of a rough go, because of that fame. He has very big shoes to fill, but he wants to make his own place in the wizarding world and be seen for who he is. What's cool is that our show gets to follow these iconic characters that folks know and love and introduce new ones," said Emmet Smith, who plays Albus Potter. "The flip side is the weight that legacy carries - and the expectations and the burdens put on these nepo babies of the wizarding world, it's scary, it's a challenge."

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy.

"I think audiences are going to be surprised and excited to see all of the talent and the heart and depth on stage even as books are flying on stage," Close said.

And are these characters new, are they in the books?

"They are in the books - the last chapter of the last book we are mentioned. When I saw my name, it was as though a baton had been passed through time, and we were picking them up," Close said.

"I went to Northwestern up Sheridan Road, and got to work here after I graduated at Marriott Theatre and a couple of places. It really is my second home," Smith said. "Chicago, in my mind, is the capital of theatrical inventiveness and that is exactly what our play is. On-screen, you have CGI and special effects. But what we have is the imagination of our audiences, and nothing is impossible."

"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" will cast a spell at the Nederlander Theatre through Feb. 1, so get out your cape and wand. There is lots of time to believe in magic!