Harry Potter shop coming to Mag Mile with exculsive Chicago items

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wizarding world of Harry Potter is coming to Chicago.
The Windy City's Harry Potter shop will open up on 676 N Michigan Avenue.
Fans will be able to find "Chicago edition" merchandise.
The new shop will also feature a Butterbeer Bar, according to the franchise's website.
The bar is inspired by Chicago's iconic speakeasy style spots. There will also be Chicago-themed Butterscotch popcorn.
2025 marks the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" premiering and enchanting millions across the world.
The magical store opens April 10th.