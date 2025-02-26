24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Harry Potter shop coming to Mag Mile with exculsive Chicago items

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 2:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wizarding world of Harry Potter is coming to Chicago.

The Windy City's Harry Potter shop will open up on 676 N Michigan Avenue.

Fans will be able to find "Chicago edition" merchandise.

The new shop will also feature a Butterbeer Bar, according to the franchise's website.

The bar is inspired by Chicago's iconic speakeasy style spots. There will also be Chicago-themed Butterscotch popcorn.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" premiering and enchanting millions across the world.

The magical store opens April 10th.

