Chicago's Harry Potter shop, 'Butterbeer Bar' opens Thursday on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of the Harry Potter saga will be able to shop and drink "Butterbeer" in Chicago starting Thursday.

Fans will be able to find "Chicago edition" merchandise.

The new shop will also feature a "Butterbeer Bar," according to the franchise's website.

The bar is inspired by Chicago's iconic speakeasy style spots. There will also be Chicago-themed Butterscotch popcorn.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" premiering and enchanting millions across the world.

The magical store opens at 10 a.m.

