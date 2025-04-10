24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago's Harry Potter shop, 'Butterbeer Bar' opens Thursday on Mag Mile

Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:29PM
Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:29PM
The Windy City's Harry Potter shop will open up on 676 N Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of the Harry Potter saga will be able to shop and drink "Butterbeer" in Chicago starting Thursday.

The Windy City's Harry Potter shop is located at 676 N Michigan Avenue.

Fans will be able to find "Chicago edition" merchandise.

The new shop will also feature a "Butterbeer Bar," according to the franchise's website.

The bar is inspired by Chicago's iconic speakeasy style spots. There will also be Chicago-themed Butterscotch popcorn.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" premiering and enchanting millions across the world.

The magical store opens at 10 a.m.

