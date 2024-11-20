Husband challenges in-laws' custody of wife's body after her death at his South Loop condo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last month, police found Caitlin Tracey's body in a south loop high-rise condo.

A judge had ruled her parents could take possession of her body, but on Wednesday her husband went to court to prevent that from happening.

It's been three weeks since Andrew and Monica Tracey's daughter, Caitlin, was found dead. Instead of burying Caitlin, the Traceys have spent their time waging a legal battle with Caitlin's husband, Adam Beckerink, over her remains.

The 36-year-old woman lived in Michigan. Last Friday, a Berrien County Judge awarded Tracey's parents custody of their daughter's body.

The woman's body was released from the Cook County Medical Examiner and is now at a funeral home, but the court fight did not end last week.

"We will continue to fight until Caitlin is laid to rest, surrounded by family who loved at supporter," Tracey family attorney Andrew Cunniff said.

The Traceys and their attorneys returned to court in Chicago Wednesday because Caitlin's husband refused to give up. Beckerink has filed a motion with a Cook County judge asking for a delay.

"We are not sure what the defendant is trying to accomplish with these filings," Cunniff said. "We can't imagine why you want to keep Caitlin away from her family, even now."

Beckerink and Tracey were only married for six months. Court documents showed a documented history of physical and mental abuse allegations by Tracey against Beckerink, including an incident that sent Caitlin to the hospital.

Beckerink, a tax attorney, faces felony charges for alleged abuse and was expected in court two days after Tracey was found dead in his condo building. She fell 24 floors.

Chicago police say her death remains an open death investigation.

