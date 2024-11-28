Navy recruits treated to Thanksgiving meal in Mount Prospect thanks to 'Adopt-A-Sailor' program

The Adopt-A-Sailor program has been a Great Lakes tradition since World War I.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Navy recruits received a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Adopt-A-Sailor program in the north suburbs.

Organizers served breakfast to 50 navy recruits in Mount Prospect.

Vietnam veteran Les Durov and current Commander of Mount Prospect VFW said his experiences returning from Vietnam helped propel his mission to help new recruits.

"When I got back, I wasn't welcomed, I was mistreated," Durov said. "I didn't want to see that for the recruits. They don't deserve that. Everybody in the service deserves something.

Sailors are invited into Chicago-area homes to share Thanksgiving dinner and enjoy a home-cooked meal and the company of a family.

