Man charged in connection with shooting of Ofc. Krystal Rivera, unintentionally killed by fellow cop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is now facing charges in connection with the unintentional shooting death of a Chicago police officer.

CPD said 25-year-old Adrian Rucker pointed a rifle at police on Thursday night, when Officer Krystal Rivera was killed.

Multiple charges against the Freeport, Illinois man came down early Sunday, including armed violence and having an invalid FOID card. He will face a judge later Sunday for a detention hearing.

CPD said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Rivera was part of a team of officers that tried to stop someone who was believed to be armed near 82nd and Drexel.

Investigators say that person ran into an apartment, and officers chased him.

Police say Rucker then confronted the officers with a rifle inside the building before leaving the scene.

During the encounter, investigators said, a fellow officer unintentionally shot and killed Rivera.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling led a moment of silence for Rivera at a South Side event on Saturday.

He urged the public not to rush to judgement, as the investigation is ongoing.

Snelling says any information gained from a review of what occurred will help inform future training of officers.

