Chicago police officer shot, killed in Chatham shooting, suspects in custody, CPD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several suspects are in custody after a Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday night, CPD said.

Police said officers assigned to the 6th District Tactical Team were on patrol when they attempted to make a stop on a male suspect at about 9:50 p.n. in the 8200-block of South Drexel Avenue.

As officers approached, police said the suspect fled on foot into a nearby building.

As officers pursued, they were confronted by another suspect who was armed with a rifle, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

During the encounter, police said an officer fired his weapon and at some point the 6th District officer was shot.

A 36-year-old female officer was shot and was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in a squad car, officials told ABC7. She later died due to her injuries, Snelling said.

The officer was with the department for four years at the 6th District and was a mother, Snelling said.

"She lost her life tragically doing the job that she loved and that was one of the things that her mother said, she loved her job and the way that she worked, it was evident that she did love her job and she wanted to make Chicago a better place. She wanted to make it safer.

The officer's body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning.

Another officer suffered a wrist injury and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Multiple people were taken into custody after the shooting, Snelling said. Charges are pending as police investigate.

Three firearms were located on the scene, police said, COPA has been notified of the shooting, police said.

