AFI Fest will kick off with documentary film "Music of John Williams"

LOS ANGELES -- The 38th AFI Fest has announced the documentary film "Music by John Williams" will kick off the festival.

The new film from Lucasfilm Ltd and Amblin Documentaries will give a comprehensive look at the prolific life and career of one of the world's greatest composers.

The film features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and so many more ironic artists who have worked with John in his career.

Films like "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Jaws," "Indiana Jones" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" are just a few of the timeless scores Williams has created throughout his career. The film will celebrate his influence on American culture and impact on cinema history. The film's producer, Laurent Bouzereau, shared his love for the Maestro. "John Williams was the composer I immediately identified with; his scores made me fall in love with music, and made me realize at a very young age, the power that a score had on cinematic storytelling," he said.

"This was an important story to tell, not only because it is about one of the greatest composers of all time, but because of the message it carries about the survival of orchestral music, and musicians."

Over the years Williams has been nominated for 54 Academy Awards, 6 Emmy Awards and 76 Grammy Awards. In 2016, he was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award and became the first composer to receive this highest honor for a career in film, and earlier this month he was honored as a Disney Legend.

AFI Fest will take place October 23-27 at the TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood and will feature a curated selection of Red Carpet Premieres, Special Screenings, World Cinema, Documentaries and Short Films.

For more information on attending visit FEST.AFI.com.