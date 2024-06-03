African lion cub 'Lomelok' dies at Lincoln Park Zoo after first of its kind surgery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo announced the death of African lion cub, Lomelok on Monday.

Lomelok was a 1-year-old cub who underwent spinal surgery to address a herniated disc in March. A surgery first of its kind, according to the Zoo.

The cub's recovery was slow and steady, however, the zoo said it was clear the lion was not going to fully recover.

The zoo said Lomelok had a gastrointestinal obstruction that would require another intense surgery.

Due to the long recovery the surgery would take, the Zoo decided to pursue euthanasia.

His pride of brothers Pesho, Sidai, and Pilipili will be monitored.

"Lomelok's story spread far & wide. This loss will be felt by so many. Our teams are hurting and we are grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone who cared about this special lion," the zoo said on X.