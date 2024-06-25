After School Matters Chicago summer 2024 programs start Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For more than 20 years, After School Matters has been supporting Chicago teenagers with programs where they can develop their skills and talent while also collecting a paycheck.

The organization's summer programs for 2024 kick off Monday.

Chief Program Officer Tony Diaz and Geneva Vinson, a teenager participating in the Forward Momentum Dance Program, sat down with ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the organization and what kinds of programs are available to teenagers in the city.