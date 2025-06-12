24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Flame burst on plane wing at O'Hare Airport delays American Airlines flight

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 12, 2025 1:36AM
Flame burst on plane wing at O'Hare delays American Airlines flight
A flame burst on an airplane wing at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago delayed an American Airlines flight.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago had to return to the gate after a brief engine issue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A passenger on Flight 2537 to Tucson captured video showing a burst of flames and black smoke before takeoff on Tuesday.

American Airlines said it was likely a maintenance issue.

No fire was found in the engine.

SEE ALSO | United flight makes emergency landing after apparent rabbit strike, video shows engine fire

Passengers later departed on another plane.

No further information was available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW