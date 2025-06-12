Flame burst on plane wing at O'Hare Airport delays American Airlines flight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago had to return to the gate after a brief engine issue.
A passenger on Flight 2537 to Tucson captured video showing a burst of flames and black smoke before takeoff on Tuesday.
American Airlines said it was likely a maintenance issue.
No fire was found in the engine.
Passengers later departed on another plane.
No further information was available.