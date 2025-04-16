United flight makes emergency landing after apparent rabbit strike, video shows engine fire

A United flight was forced to make an emergency landing as flames shot out the engine.

An unusual animal encounter causing a scare in for passengers on a United Airlines flight.

A rabbit somehow made it into the right engine of flight UA2325 from Denver to Edmonton on Sunday.

The possible wildlife strike happened as the Boeing 737 with 159 people on board was taking off.

"There was a loud bang and a significant vibration in the plane we proceeded to still climb," passenger Scott Wolff said.

Video from inside the cabin showing large flames shooting from the engine.

"Every few moments there was a backfire coming from the engine, a giant fire ball behind it. Everybody in the plane then started to panic," Wolff said.

Wyatt McCurry saw the fire shooting from the plane while on the ground.

"My stomach dropped, and I just thought 'I'm going to see a plane go down'."

The pilots quickly responding to malfunctions in the cockpit. The plane turned around after about 75 minutes in the air.

"The aircraft returned to the gate, and we've lined up a new aircraft to get our customers on their way," an airline spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries.

