Man charged in 2023 deadly triple shooting outside Scottsdale grocery store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing charges for a deadly triple shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side.
Alcaraz Vilmer was arrested on Friday.
He is accused in a 2023 shooting that left three men dead in the Scottsdale neighborhood.
Police say the victims were sitting in a car outside a small grocery store near 83rd and Pulaski on the afternoon of Nov. 10 when they were shot.
Vilmer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood