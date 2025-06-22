Man charged in 2023 deadly triple shooting outside Scottsdale grocery store, police say

Alcaraz Vilmer has been charged in a deadly triple Scottsdale, Chicago shooting that happened near 83rd and Pulaski in November 2023, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing charges for a deadly triple shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Alcaraz Vilmer was arrested on Friday.

He is accused in a 2023 shooting that left three men dead in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Police say the victims were sitting in a car outside a small grocery store near 83rd and Pulaski on the afternoon of Nov. 10 when they were shot.

Vilmer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

