Man charged in 2023 deadly triple shooting outside Scottsdale grocery store, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 11:19PM
Man charged in 2023 deadly triple shooting near SW Side store: CPD
Alcaraz Vilmer has been charged in a deadly triple Scottsdale, Chicago shooting that happened near 83rd and Pulaski in November 2023, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing charges for a deadly triple shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Alcaraz Vilmer was arrested on Friday.

He is accused in a 2023 shooting that left three men dead in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Police say the victims were sitting in a car outside a small grocery store near 83rd and Pulaski on the afternoon of Nov. 10 when they were shot.

Vilmer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

