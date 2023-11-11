Chicago shooting: 2 men dead, 1 critically injured in Scottsdale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, two fatally, on the Southwest Side of Chicago Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 81st Street, in the Scottsdale neighborhood, police said.

The three victims were inside a vehicle when they were hit by gunfire from an unknown offender, police said.

One victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. A second victim, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

The third victim, whose age was also not known, suffered gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder, and he was initially reported to be in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

