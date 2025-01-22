Alderpersons call for removal of controversial puppet art at Chicago Cultural Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An exhibit at the Chicago Cultural Center is coming under fire.

More than two dozen alderpersons have sent a letter to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, calling for the removal of the art. It includes a large puppet titled "US-Israel War Machine."

The art exhibit called "Potential Energy Chicago Puppets Up Close" is on full display at the Chicago Cultural Center. The free public exhibit includes a controversial puppet the majority of the Chicago City Council wants gone, with 27 alders signing onto a letter sent to Mayor Johnson. The effort was spearheaded by Alderwoman Debra Silverstein.

"I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression, but I think this crosses the line into hate," Silverstein said.

Silverstein and her colleagues call the puppet antisemitic and anti-American. The two-sided protest puppet shows a bloodied Uncle Sam on one side and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the other. The wood bases use the words "children killers" and "murders."

"This puppet is a protest puppet that was used in protest actions in Chicago, protesting the war in Gaza, and it was created by local artists," Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival Founder Blair Thomas said.

Thomas' organization is financially sponsoring the Cultural Center exhibit. He called the piece of art an anti-war puppet. He said the curators decided to use it because protest puppetry is a part of Chicago history.

"I can understand, you know, the request for the removal of it, but I also think that it's an important thing to display," Thomas said. "I don't think it's exhibiting any language that is overtly antisemitic."

As the only Jewish member of City Council, Silverstein finds the puppet extremely offensive. She said so do many of her constituents, who have called her office to complain.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events agreed to remove the display's title, "US-Israel War Machine," and replace it with a sensitive content warning.

This is Silverstein's latest battle with the Johnson administration over antisemitism concerns.

"This has been a reoccurring theme, and I'm getting tired of having to speak up against it," Silverstein said. "It would be nice if the mayor's office would learn he has alienated the entire Jewish community, and this is not making it better."

Silverstein said some of her colleagues want to hold a hearing to call the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events commissioner to explain how she vets art exhibits in public buildings.