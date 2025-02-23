Alec Baldwin speaks for 1st time about his PTSD; family's new reality series premieres Sunday

Alec Baldwin revealing how the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins took a toll on his mental health and his family.

Alec Baldwin revealing how the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins took a toll on his mental health and his family.

Alec Baldwin revealing how the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins took a toll on his mental health and his family.

Alec Baldwin revealing how the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins took a toll on his mental health and his family.

LOS ANGELES -- Alec Baldwin is revealing how the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins took a toll on his mental health and affected his family.

The first episode of his new reality series premieres on Sunday night.

"Seven children, six animals, two parents, wild family," said Alec's wife, Hilaria.

That "wild family" is the Baldwins.

"I've never been through anything like this in my entire life," Alec said.

His new reality show was filmed amidst the real-life drama leading up to his involuntary manslaughter trial in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set "Rust."

"A son lost his mom, in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget. And we're trying to parent through it," Hilaria said. "Where do you go from a tragedy?"

Hilaria revealed that Alec was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of the 2021 shooting and invited cameras into their therapy while trying to maintain some normalcy for their seven children.

"I do not want to go back to the life I had. I don't," Alec said. "I feel like our kids have been in a boat, and that boat has been going up and down and up. It's been stormy seas, and they've been scared."

"We do see a different side of Alec Baldwin he comes across as a beleaguered family man, and there is a real sweetness to seeing him engage with his many children. He also does show a side of real upset and real pain when thinking about the case, and I think that's very humanizing," said Variety Chief Correspondent Daniel D'Addario.

It was a case that rattled Hollywood.

In October 2021, Baldwin was holding a gun for a scene on the "Rust" movie set when Hutchins and assistant director Joel Souza were shot. Baldwin said he was told the gun never contained live ammunition, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he never pulled the trigger.

"So, you never pulled the trigger?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them," Baldwin said.

In July, a judge dismissed the charges, ruling prosecutors withheld key evidence from Baldwin's defense team and stating that it was highly prejudicial.

An emotional Alec Baldwin broke down with Hilaria by his side.

Since then, the two have invited cameras in as they publicly navigate the lingering grief and aftermath of the tragedy.

"I do think that the end of the trial and now this show, close the book on it for him. I think he will now move on to the next act of his career," D'Addario said.