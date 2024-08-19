Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts 'get out the vote' event in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pep rally in the parking lot of Apostolic Church of God was the staging area for a "get out the vote" effort in Woodlawn on Monday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted the event as an effort to increase voter engagement ahead of the presidential election.

"No matter who you want to vote for, we want to capitalize on the political process that's happening in the city and make sure everybody knows they can be a part of it," said Kimberly Collier with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Other members of the Divine 9, the group of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations, joined the effort by walking the neighborhood, hoping to inspire potential voters to register and make their voices heard at the polls.

"We've got too low a turnout, and we can work together, because we know this community. We live in them, and these are our children that we taught or live nextdoor to," said Jeanette Foreman with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The group stopped in a coffee shop to chat up customers about the importance of voting. Then, they visited Wadsworth Stem Elementary, where teachers were prepping for the start of school next week.

"If you have young people in your home or you mentor, they can register to vote as long as they turn 18 by the time the election comes up," said Tanya Woods with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

"My daughter just turned 18. She just went to college, so I'm also advocating for her to let other young people know that this is their time," said Kizzy Peterson with Wadsworth Stem Elementary.

Organizers prepared to register people on the spot.

"It's important for them to understand that in order to change their situation, they've got to do something different and getting out of the voting process is really not an option," said Lanyaird Smith with the Apostolic Church of God.

Organizers of Monday's walk say this is only the beginning of their get out the vote effort. They hope to organize more walks like these once every few weeks until the deadline for voter registration.