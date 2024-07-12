WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sinkhole at Alton soccer field continues to grow

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 12, 2024 3:10PM
Sinkhole at Illinois soccer field continues to grow
An Alton, Illinois sinkhole at the Gordon Moore Park soccer field is getting bigger.

ALTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Engineers in downstate Alton, Illinois, near St. Louis, Missouri are still trying to figure out why a sinkhole in a soccer field continues to grow.

Two weeks ago, the sinkhole at at Gordon Moore Park devoured one of the stadium's light poles after, a construction materials company said, an underground mine collapsed.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called on the Federal Office of Mine Safety to investigate the collapse.

But the hole is still getting bigger.

A drill team from Mine Health and Safety Administration has been dispatched to determine what actions need to be taken.

CNN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW