Sinkhole at Alton soccer field continues to grow

An Alton, Illinois sinkhole at the Gordon Moore Park soccer field is getting bigger.

An Alton, Illinois sinkhole at the Gordon Moore Park soccer field is getting bigger.

An Alton, Illinois sinkhole at the Gordon Moore Park soccer field is getting bigger.

An Alton, Illinois sinkhole at the Gordon Moore Park soccer field is getting bigger.

ALTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Engineers in downstate Alton, Illinois, near St. Louis, Missouri are still trying to figure out why a sinkhole in a soccer field continues to grow.

Two weeks ago, the sinkhole at at Gordon Moore Park devoured one of the stadium's light poles after, a construction materials company said, an underground mine collapsed.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called on the Federal Office of Mine Safety to investigate the collapse.

But the hole is still getting bigger.

A drill team from Mine Health and Safety Administration has been dispatched to determine what actions need to be taken.

CNN contributed to this report.