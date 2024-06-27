Sinkhole caused by mine collapse downstate swallows up soccer field: VIDEO

ALTON, Ill. -- A massive sinkhole swallowed up part of a soccer field in downstate Alton, Illinois, near St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

The sinkhole even devoured one of the stadium's light poles, KMOV reported.

A construction materials company said an underground mine collapsed at about 10 a.m. at Gordon Moore City Park.

Local parks and rec officials estimate the sinkhole to be 100-feet wide and 30-feet deep.

Right now, the park is off-limits, while experts examine the damage and plan repairs. Some events have been canceled.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called on the Federal Office of Mine Safety to investigate the collapse.

"The residents of Madison County deserve a thorough and well-communicated investigation into this incident to hasten their return to normalcy," Pritzker said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "I trust that the DOL will act efficiently in exploring the role of previous mining operations in creating this incident and in finding solutions to ensure community safety."

No injuries were reported.

A security camera captured the moment the sinkhole opened up, swallowing the light pole, turf and more.

