Family horrified after dog shot in front yard, police searching for gunmen

The search for a possible dog killer is underway in Amador County, California.

A family said their four-year-old lab-husky mix was shot on their property last week.

"I noticed he was laying in the driveway, which is not usual for him, he's usually waiting for us," owner Serina Palumbo said.

"Oso" was found with a small gunshot wound in the neck, which the sheriff's office said looked consistent to a pellet or small caliber bullet.

"I do feel very uneasy that someone would feel comfortable shooting towards my house, where my kids play outside every day," Palumbo said.

Sheriff deputies and the family have talked to neighbors but have no leads yet.

"Our neighbors absolutely loved our dog, they intentionally walked the neighborhood to greet him every morning," Palumbo said.

The sheriff's office said there could be a reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest or an arraignment for those involved.