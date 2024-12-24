American Airlines ground stop canceled after technical issues reported Christmas Eve morning: FAA

CHICAGO -- A ground stop for American Airlines has been lifted for all of its flights Christmas Eve morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The airline said a technical issue affected its flights Tuesday morning.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American said in a statement.

Any disruption will be unwelcome for a record number of Americans expected to travel across this holiday season. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 -- a 6.2% increase from 2023.

American Airlines said it was expecting Dec. 27 and Dec. 20 to be its busiest and second-busiest days, respectively, during its holiday period, which began on Dec. 18.

Customers on social media began complaining early Tuesday morning that some flights were returning to their gates and that delays are about 90 minutes.

American Airlines' (AAL) stock fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.