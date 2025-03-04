American Cancer Society's online tool assesses risk of colorectal cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new online tool to predict a person's risk of developing early-onset colorectal cancer.

Colon cancer is currently the leading cause of death for men under 50.

The American Cancer Society's new CancerRisk 360 tool asks about precancerous polyps, family history, body mass index, and smoking.

It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. It then gives you a personalized report with recommendations on how to reduce your risk, and guidance on when to get screened.

"Understanding risk and getting screened are our greatest defenses against cancer," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. "We recognize that screening guidelines can be complex and ever-changing. As we kick off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CancerRisk360 is a crucial tool in simplifying understanding one's personal risk. Our hope is that this tool not only educates, but also encourages people to take proactive steps -whether that means modifying lifestyle habits or speaking with a doctor about screening options."

For more information, visit acscancerrisk360.cancer.org.

