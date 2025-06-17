2nd man charged in armed robbery caught on video outside Glenview home: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A second man has been charged in a north suburban armed robbery that was caught on camera in April, police said.

A couple said armed robbers confronted them as they arrived home on April 21 at Bluestem Lane in The Glen subdivision of Glenview

Doorbell video shows the moment when the suspects pointed guns in the faces of Gregory Poulos and his wife, Angie Beltsos.

On Monday, police arrested Amarion Ray-Williams, 21 of Dolton.

Ray-Williams was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, Glenview police said. He is due on court on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Angelo B. Hatter, 26 of Chicago, was also arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Glenview police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

