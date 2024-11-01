24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Native Melrose Park teen in wheelchair takes a cold plunge with Halloween costume

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 2:15AM
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A teen from the western suburbs is keeping a beloved family tradition going this Halloween.

Anthony Alfano has become a Halloween legend thanks to his wheel-chair accessible costumes.

This year, he went trick-or-treating while taking a cold plunge.

Anthony's father was able to put together a last-minute wheelchair costume to resemble a ice bath tub, which had him looking colder than everyone else during this chilly and breezy Halloween.

The teen has cerebral palsy, and his family has been creating amazing costumes for him and his wheelchair for years.

The family recently moved from Melrose Park to Tennessee. Last year, Anthony dressed as Chicago Cubs broadcasting legend Harry Caray.

