Proposed law to crack down on squatting passes Illinois Senate; lawmakers form squatter task force

A proposed law to crack down on squatting has passed the Illinois Senate and is moving to the House. Lawmakers are also forming a squatter task force.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bill to crack down on squatting is one step closer to becoming law.

The proposed law would make it easier for police officers to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing the months-long eviction process. It was passed in the Illinois Senate and is heading to the House for review.

It is another major step in the fight to change Illinois law and put an end to squatting, which is an issue the ABC7 I-Team has been following closely.

Two state lawmakers are teaming up to make the proposed law happen, and they're also putting together a squatter task force.

Senate Bill 1563, a proposed law to crackdown on squatting in Illinois is gaining momentum, and homeowners are rejoicing.

"Hallelujah! I'm so happy about this," south suburban homeowner Mark Goodman said.

Illinois State Senator Lakesia Collins of the 5th District is the author of the bill. She believes it'll give property owners in Illinois the protection they need and deserve.

"Senate Bill 1563 will give clarity for law enforcement to go in and remove trespassers," Collins said. "Squatters currently have to go through the legal process, which is sometimes long and lengthy, and it's a burden for someone trying to remove them from their property."

The I-Team has been covering complaints about squatters for weeks. Homeowners across the Chicago area have said strangers moved into their property, claiming to have rights to be there, and refuse to leave.

Current law prevents police from removing alleged squatters from homes. Property owners have to handle it through eviction court.

"Somebody can just come into your home, and break into your home and present a false document, with no repercussions whatsoever," South Side homeowner Marcia Lee said.

"This ordeal has been very stressful physically, financially, mentally," Goodman said.

"There has got to be a better way for us to not suffer in silence with squatters who are taking over our lives," homeowner Darthula Young said.

Illinois State Representative La Shawn Ford of the 8th District is now partnering with Senator Collins on the bill and will be pushing for it in the Illinois House.

"There's a lot of people dealing with squatters in Illinois and across the country, but the fact is, if you have good journalism, that's able to socialize it, that brings people together," Ford said. "And that's why it's more acceptable to pass in Springfield, because people are now realizing it's a big problem."

Ford and Collins strongly believe the bill will pass. In the meantime, they're putting together a squatter task force, bringing landlords tenants and real estate professionals together to discuss squatting cases, come up with solutions and educate the public on how to protect their property.

"I'm excited that we're finally doing something now, to take this stand," Lee said.

"It's a great step in the right direction, and we need results," Goodman said. "That's what we need, results."

The bill is aimed at separating tenants, who have rights, from squatters, who would not have rights under the proposed law.

A housing rights advocates group told ABC7 they are in favor of thr bill, and they're pleased with the language and support it.

