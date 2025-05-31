Anti-Cruelty's BARK celebrates 31st year with dog party in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lots of people had some pet-friendly fun Saturday at Lincoln Park.

It was the 31st year Anti-Cruelty's BARK. The event is not just fun. It also helps lots of animals in need.

Dog owners Erica Pomerance and Morgan Green enjoyed a walk in the park at event on the beautiful day, but it was really about their furry friends Dudley, Lexi, and Scottie.

"Scottie is having a great time," Green said. "She loves coming through here seeing all the pets and treats too. We'll have to pick out some more on the way out."

The Anti-Cruelty Society is the city's largest private animal shelter. They say the need for their services is growing constantly.

There were all kinds of activities for pets and their human friends at BARK. Everything from agility courses to entertainment on stage. And the central event was a 2-mile walk through the park for dogs and their humans.

"The animal population is out of control right now," said Erin Daly with Anti-Cruelty. "Animal control gets 66 dogs in a day. Surrenders. So they're packed and we want people to know what's going on and how they can help."

The event was emceed by ABC7's own Hosea Sanders, who brought along his special friend Milo.

Hosea also helped present a special honor to former ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon, acknowledging her years of work with the Anti-Cruelty Society. Roz was accompanied by her best furry friend Lola.

While this was the first year BARK was in Lincoln Park, it was is the 31st year for the event, making it the longest running of end of its kind in Chicago.

About Anti-Cruelty

Founded in 1899, Anti-Cruelty is Chicago's oldest and largest, private, Open Door animal welfare organization. For over 125 years, Anti-Cruelty has worked at the intersection of animal welfare and social well-being to provide the BEST Care for Animals, People, and in Communities. With a mission of building a healthy and happy community where pets and people thrive together, our programs offer a multi-faceted approach to strengthening the Human-Animal bond by increasing access to adoptions, veterinary care, community outreach services, humane education, and more, serving 20,000 pets and people annually.