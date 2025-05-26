Large fire erupts at Dolphin Harbor Marina in Antioch: VIDEO

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire erupted at a marina off the Chain O'Lakes in the north suburbs on Monday afternoon.
Video captured the blaze at the Dolphin Harbor Marina in Antioch before firefighters could get a handle on things.
ABC7 is told that the fire, which broke out in the 2600-block of West Oak Avenue, was fueled by grass and a couple trailers on the property.
The fire has since been extinguished.
No one was hurt.
What started the fire was not immediately clear.
Further information was not immediately available.