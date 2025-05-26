24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Large fire erupts at Dolphin Harbor Marina in Antioch: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 26, 2025 11:37PM
Video captured a large fire in Antioch, IL on Monday. The blaze broke out at the Dolphin Harbor Marina in the 2600-block of West Oak Avenue.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire erupted at a marina off the Chain O'Lakes in the north suburbs on Monday afternoon.

Video captured the blaze at the Dolphin Harbor Marina in Antioch before firefighters could get a handle on things.

ABC7 is told that the fire, which broke out in the 2600-block of West Oak Avenue, was fueled by grass and a couple trailers on the property.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No one was hurt.

What started the fire was not immediately clear.

Further information was not immediately available.

