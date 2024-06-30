Apparent fireworks malfunction leaves 7 injured, homes damaged in Griffith, Indiana: VIDEO

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A "fireworks accident" left seven people injured and several houses and vehicles damaged in Northwest Indiana on Saturday night, police said.

Griffith police said officers were dispatched to the 900-block of North Arbogast Street at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said it appears that a private fireworks show at home there had an accidental malfunction, injuring seven people and damaging four houses and 10 vehicles.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured the bright light from the explosion.

Neighbors say debris ended up inside their residences, and those who were home at the time say there were dozens of people enjoying the firework show outside when things took a turn.

"I heard a big explosion, and I come out and I see a bunch of people running and the whole neighborhood nothing but smoke," Griffith resident Cliff Edwards said. "It was surreal. You walk and out, you see nothing but smoke and people running everywhere. It was almost like you can't believe it was happening on your block."

Authorities did not immediately release information about the ages and conditions of those injured.

Police are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-924-7503. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 219-922-3085.