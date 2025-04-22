What we know about the teen victims and timeline in tragic NorCal crash that killed 4, injured 2

A community is in mourning after four teen girls were killed and two others were critically injured in crash in Marin County, California on Friday.

A community is in mourning after four teen girls were killed and two others were critically injured in crash in Marin County, California on Friday.

A community is in mourning after four teen girls were killed and two others were critically injured in crash in Marin County, California on Friday.

A community is in mourning after four teen girls were killed and two others were critically injured in crash in Marin County, California on Friday.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- We're learning more about the young lives lost in a tragic crash in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol said four teenage girls were killed and two others injured on Friday night, when the SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree in West Marin County. All of them were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

Easter Sunday service at Grace Church of Marin in San Anselmo began with a prayer for the young teenage victims of the horrible car crash. Six lilies were there to remember them.

"Several students at Archie Williams were in an accident Friday night. Some died. We have an opportunity this morning to grieve that," said Associate Pastor Jeremiah Hill.

Two of the six teenage victims survived but were critically injured. The Volkswagen SUV the girls were riding in crashed into a tree on San Geronimo Valley Rd in West Marin.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vigil held for 4 teenage girls killed in Marin Co. SUV crash; 2 remain in critical condition

Four high school students have died and two are injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in San Geronimo Valley in Marin County, the CHP said.

What we know about the teens killed

Dozens of people were stopping at the scene Sunday to hug one another and leave flowers and grieve lives lost.

"I met her when we were 7 in the 'Nutcracker' together," said Kendall Surrusco.

Surrusco was talking about her good friend, 14-year-old Olive Koren, one of the crash victims who died. Koren's family is setting up a GoFundMe in her memory.

"Olive was super funny and brightened up the mood. So funny," Surresco said.

Fifteen-year-old Ada Kepley also died, her family telling ABC7 News: "Ada was a kind soul and gifted artist with an irreverent sense of humor that made people feel joyful and included. We miss her dearly and are struggling to process the loss of many young lives cut short."

Sixteen-year-old Josy Osborn is also being remembered. In a statement, her parents said: "She was a firecracker with a bright smile and a personality that could light up a room. Her big dreams were as big as her personality, and she had so much more to do in this life."

Sixteen-year-old Sienna Katz has been identified as the fourth victim killed in the crash.

"I just feel like I've gone through so many stages of grief in the past 24 hours. It's really been too much. I've been numb. I've been sick," said Juliet Camhy.

What we know about the surviving victims

The two surviving students from the crash are remain in critical condition.

One of them is Elsa Laremont Stranczek.

The other is 14-year-old Marley Barclay, who is hospitalized at Oakland Children's Hospital with critical injuries. A GoFundMe is helping her parents with growing medical expenses.

Her parents said in a statement that they are grateful that Barclay is alive, thanks to first responders and people who were there at the scene and pulled her from the car. They are now looking for that "guardian angel" to give their thanks and are also asking people not to speculate on the crash as the investigaiton is ongoing.

"We are deeply grateful to the medical staff caring for Marley with such compassion and skill. We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Good Samaritans who acted so bravely at the scene and to Marin's first responders. We particularly want to thank the woman who pulled Marley from the vehicle and saved her life. We ask for help to identify this guardian angel as Marley would like the opportunity to thank her personally," her parents said.

Barclay's parents also provided their deepest condolences to the other families.

"Our hearts are with the families of the four beautiful young souls lost far too soon. There are no words for the sorrow we share. We grieve beside you and hold you close in our thoughts every moment. One other passenger joins Marley as a survivor and we offer all our love and support to her family. We are grateful to be able to lean on each other during this horrible experience," they said.

Timeline, according to parents

Barclay's parents shared a limited timeline of their knowledge of what happened. They said that Barclay left their house at 6:50 p.m. on Friday to walk to downtown Fairfax where she met up with the driver of the car who was getting off work at 7:15 p.m.

The parents said that the two of them along with the four other girls were heading towards Woodacre, an unicorporated town just Northwest of San Anselmo. They said that all of the girls were wearing seatbelts.

The CHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation. The Tamalpais Union High School District says grief counselors will be supporting students and staff on Monday morning.

"It's just heartbreaking, I'm a parent of four teenagers. You just immediately think about the loss these parents are experiencing. I can't imagine," said Sarah Marshall from Fairfax.

Surrusco says her classes won't be the same.

"I feel like I'm going to walk in there, and they're still going to be there. I'll see them walking around the halls. It's hard to believe, crazy," she said.