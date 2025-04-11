Architecture critic Lee Bey talks Roseland development, 'The Red,' new landmark recommendations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic part of Chicago's Far South Side is long overdue for a "glow-up." Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood was once a bustling shopping district, but it has fallen on hard times.

Now, two developers are vying for the chance to create a new retail and residential development at the corner of 115th and Michigan.

The development is the the subject of a new column in the Sun-Times by ABC7 Architecture Critic Lee Bey, who joined ABC7 in studio Thursday.

Also, a distinctive downtown skyscraper is getting a refresh. The former CNA Center is often called "Big Red" for obvious reasons. Bey spoke about what's changing.

And finally, the Chicago Landmarks commission recently gave final recommendation for landmark status to a pair of historic buildings. One is Morning Star Baptist Church in Bronzeville, and the other is the Harris Trust and Savings Bank.

The full discussion on the topics can be viewed in the video player above.