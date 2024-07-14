Argyle Night Market returns Thursday nights for a summer of culture and cuisine

Argyle Night Market is back through September 5th.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Argyle Street is the place to be Thursday nights this summer.

The Argyle Night Market is back through September 5 in the Uptown neighborhood.

The event began over a decade ago by Uptown United. The annual neighborhood favorite features local food vendors, live cultural and musical performances on summer Thursday nights.

The event is free and continues to grows each year. About 5,000 visitors attend the event every week.

The market features Asian street food, music, dance and performances on the city's North Side.

The event is located on Argyle, between Kenmore to Sheridan.

Carlos Luna, owner of El Hongo Magico Taqueria, and Rhea Yap from the Chinese Mutual Aid Society visited ABC7 to tell us all about this popular community festival.