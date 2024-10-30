Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash; teenager cited, police say

The crash happened on Tuesday night in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on the Northwest Highway near Waterman in Arlington Heights, police said.

A silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a red 2017 Harley Davidson were traveling westbound on Northwest Highway.

As they approached Waterman, a blue 2010 Genesis coupe travelling eastbound made a left turn and crashed into the Hyundai and the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene despite the effort from first responders.

A 16-year-old was driving the blue Genesis. The teen was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The teenager, who has not been identified, is due in court on November 21.

No other injuries were reported.

