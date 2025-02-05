Arlington Heights fire: Crews battle blaze at apartment building on Nichols Road

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment building in north suburban Arlington Heights.

Crew responded to the 2300-block of West Nichols Road in an unincorporated part of the suburb. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the multi-unit building.

At least half a dozen fire and EMS response vehicles were visible at the scene.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the fire or the cause. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or deaths, nor how many people are affected.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

