Art Institute of Chicago president on leave after incident on flight to Europe, museum says

Saturday, May 3, 2025 8:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The president of the Art Institute of Chicago has gone on leave.

James Rondeau was involved in an incident on board a flight to Europe last month, the museum said.

In a statement, the museum said it "takes this very seriously" and Rondeau "will voluntarily be taking some time away" as an investigation into the incident continues.

Rondeau has been president and director of the Art Institute since 2016.

The museum did not provide any further information about the alleged incident.

