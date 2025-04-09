Attorneys for former Loyola student send university notice over Matthew Weiss cybercrime scandal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola University Chicago is now tied to the fallout from a controversy surrounding a former National Football League and University of Michigan coach.

Matthew Weiss faces federal cybercrime charges.

He is accused of hacking into the accounts of students and alumni from colleges and universities around the country.

It is believed that he was trying to find private images of mainly women.

Attorneys representing a former Loyola student have now sent the university a notice.

They are asking the university to preserve all evidence, including emails and records, for any student athletes who attended the university from 2015 to 2020.