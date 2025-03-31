Aurora residents to chose between incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin, Ald. at Large John Laesch Tuesday

Aurora Election Day is Tuesday. Voters will chose between incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin and Alderman at Large John Laesch.

Tuesday is Election Day in Kane County.

Over 50 races will be decided, and the mayoral elections, particularly one in Aurora, appear to be bringing voters out.

This early voting site has been busy in Aurora on Monday.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham told ABC7 there are already more early votes cast than this time four years ago, with over 19,000 who voted early.

"It's our right to vote, and I feel like every vote counts, and that's why we are here," said early voter Gabriela Williams.

"Back in the days, women didn't have the right to vote. But now, we have the right to vote, and I've been voting ever since I was 18," said Loretta Dawkins, another early voter.

Fueling the motivation to vote, for some, appears to be Aurora's mayoral race.

Incumbent Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, but in this local election, seeking a third term, he touts efforts to reduce crime and boost economic development, including a new casino and hotel scheduled to open next year.

"Over the least seven years, we've done more economic development than in the last 70. I would just say that there are old buildings that sat empty for 50, 60, 70 years until I became mayor, and as soon as I became mayor, we worked hard on getting them filled," Irvin said.

John Laesch is running for mayor. He is a former naval intelligence officer and union carpenter.

Laesch is an alderman at large for Aurora who wants to see ethics lead city projects. He is critical of recent incentives to big developers and has received much attention and support from the Democratic Party.

"A lot of working families are hurting right now struggling with inflation, and these are the kinds of things that benefit the wealthy, not the working class. So, in Aurora, we are going to have to focus on making single-family homes more affordable instead of subsidizing high-end that nobody in our city can afford," Laesch said.

In addition to the early voters, Cunningham says there are more than 16,000 mail-in ballots received so far.