Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announces plan to run for third term

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced Sunday he's running for a third term in office.

During a speech in front of supporters, Irvin touted improvements made in Illinois' second-largest city since he was first elected in 2017.

The city's first Black mayor said crime is down, the city is running more efficiently, and the new Hollywood Casino Resort is under construction.

