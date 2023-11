Crews broke ground Wednesday at the site of a new casino in Aurora near I-88.

Crews break ground on new Aurora Hollywood Casino location

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews broke ground on a new casino location in Aurora Wednesday.

The new Hollywood Casino will be located near I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue, near the outlet mall.

The $360 million casino is expected to take two years to build.

The current Hollywood Casino riverboat in downtown Aurora will remain open during construction.