Pilot survives 'rough landing' after plane loses power, all communication, Aurora officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A pilot is OK after officials said the small plane experienced "electrical power issues," according to Aurora officials.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning as the pilot took off from the Aurora Municipal Airport, officials said.

The pilot was heading home to Florida when he realized the plane was having "electrical power issues."

Officials said that all communications equipment in the cockpit lost power. However, he was still able to fly the plane.

Airport staff were able to track plane N6759J on the radar, however they could not communicate with the pilot.

An air traffic controller ordered the runway to be cleared, and a light gun was used to guide the plane to land.

While landing, the gear was not fully deployed due to the electrical issues, according to officials.

The pilot made a safe landing. Officials said the pilot was in good condition and no fatalities were reported.