Author William Eaddy shares financial advice from new book 'Insider Information'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago author William Eaddy has a long career in banking and stopped by ABC7 Thursday to share financial advice from his new book "Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn't Want Your Street to Know."

Eaddy has worked in banking for more than 25 years, and has served in senior management roles for JP Morgan Chase and US Bank.

He has also been a licensed financial adviser, licensed real estate broker, licensed insurance agent and more.

"Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn't Want Your Street to Know" is available for purchase at bookstores everywhere or online.

