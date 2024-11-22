Man sentenced to 15 years for 2019 murder of daycare provider, grandmother in Altgeld Gardens

Grieving family members remembered Kimberly Underwood as more than just a loving mother and grandmother, but a role model to all who knew her.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a daycare provider and grandmother on Chicago's Far South Side.

Chicago police said 53-year-old Kimberly Underwood was just coming home from work on November 6, 2019, when she was caught in deadly crossfire on East 133rd Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Her family said she never made it out of her car and was only 10 feet from her parking spot when she was shot.

"For someone to take her away it's so sad. And something like this has never happened to us, to think that it happened so close to our home, it hurt us so bad. Such a positive role model in our family: two beautiful daughters, a son and 11 beautiful grandchildren," her cousin, Trina Hall, said at the time. "It's going to be hard on the whole entire family."

Avion King pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Of that time, he has already served 1,648 days.

Earlier this month, co-defendant Devante York was convicted on all charges at the end of a two-day bench trial.

York will be back in court on Dec. 6 for any post-trial motions and to possibly to have a sentencing date set.

"She was like a daughter to me, so I feel like I have lost a daughter myself," said Denise Williams, her aunt.

"She had a genuine, natural spirit. She was one of those people who was always laughing," said Niki Edwards, her niece.

