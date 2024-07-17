2-month-old baby girl dies after being left in hot car; father facing charges

LAKEWOOD TWP., New Jersey -- A New Jersey father is facing charges after his infant daughter died as a result of being left in a hot car this week, according to prosecutors.

Lakewood Township police responded to the area of New Egypt Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a report of an 8-week-old female infant in cardiac arrest.

The infant died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

A further investigation determined the cause and manner of death was due to the infant being left unattended in her father's car for a long period of time during the dangerous heat, officials said.

The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- soared to 107 degrees in Lakewood Township on Monday.

The infant's father, 28-year-old Avraham Chaitovsky, of Jackson Township, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident.

Authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Further details on the case have not been released.

At least 11 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

Since 1990, at least 1,095 children have died in hot cars -- and about 88% of those kids were 3 years old or younger.