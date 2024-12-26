1-month-old baby left on street median on Christmas; parents arrested, Colorado officials say

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Two people have been arrested and are facing charges of felony child abuse after a one-month-old baby was discovered in the median of a road Christmas morning in Colorado.

The baby was left sitting in a car seat in the median near 7490 Pecos St. wearing only a diaper, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. Christmas morning from someone who discovered the abandoned baby.

"We are hoping someone recognizes the car seat or knows something about the baby or family so he can be reunited with his loved ones and the person who abandoned him can be brought to justice," said ACSO.

A social worker was with the baby at Children's Hospital Colorado, where he was under observation as a precaution.

Authorities said they don't yet know when he was left in the median, and the baby had no visible injuries.

The sheriff's department provided an update around 4:30 p.m. thanking the public for helping to locate the baby's family.

"As an update, our investigators have been in contact with the family members of the infant and are continuing the investigation and will pursue criminal charges if deemed appropriate," said the ACSO.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced they had arrested the child's parents, Jarvis Sims and Christina Thurman. Both are facing felony child abuse charges in connection with the case.

Historical weather data shows temperatures of about 34 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit in Denver at the time the baby was found and in the hours leading up to it.

Adams County investigators say at this point, they have no idea how long the baby was left unattended.

Sims and Thurman are due in court Thursday morning.

