Man in custody for apparent road rage shooting in Back of the Yards: Chicago police

Charges are pending in an apparent road rage shooting in Chicago. It happened Saturday in the 4700-block of South Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending against the suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4700-block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Police said a 47-year-old man was driving a car when he pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot toward another vehicle in traffic.

No one was injured.

Officers took the suspect into custody in the 5400-block of South Wentworth Avenue and recovered a gun.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

